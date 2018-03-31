Twenty-two people were injured after a bus hit nine vehicles in a road accident in Paranaque City on Friday morning, police said.

Superintendent Jenny Tecson, public information officer of the Southern Police District, said based on initial report the incident happened along Roxas Blvd corner Coastal Road. Brgy. Tambo around 10:20 am.

Tecson did not give more details but she confirmed that bus belonging to the Ismael Bus Line hit nine vehicles, including another bus.

She said 22 were reported injured, including the bus driver Fransisco Capala, 40, residing at 327 Santo Cristo San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

Tecson said the injured and suspect were brought to nearest hospital for treatment.

"The injured persons and the suspect were brought to San Juan De Dios hospital and Para?aque hospital," Tecson said. Robina Asido/DMS