Government forces killed an alleged member of New People’s Army (NPA) and recovered war materials in an encounter in the province of Eastern Samar on Tuesday.

Capt. Francis Agno, public affairs officer chief of the 8th Infantry Division, said Wednesday troops of 14th Infantry Battalion encountered around 12 alleged NPA members at the vicinity of Barangay San Roque, Maslog around 6 am.

Agno said the troops were responding to information from people about the presence of an armed group when they were fired upon.

“The 30-minute firefight resulted to the recovery of one M16A1 rifle; one AK-47 rifle; one hand grenade; two landmines; 11 jungle hammock backpacks; 12 poncho tent; one cellular phone; and subversive documents with high intelligence value,” he said.

“No reported casualty on the government side while one dead body of the enemy was recovered at the encounter site,” he added.

Agno said the “unrelenting campaign of the Army in the region will deter the criminal activities of the communist terrorist to conduct possible attack/atrocities on far-flung communities during the observance of the Lenten Season.”

He said Maj. Gen. Raul Farnacio, commander of the 8th ID, assures that the military will continue to protect people against the communist terrorist in the province. Robina Asido/DMS