Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo downplayed on Wednesday the plan of the opposition to come out with a "resistance coalition" in the 2019 senatorial elections.

In an interview with reporters, Panelo said the opposition can always try and fail.

"There is nothing new there; they’ve been resisting this administration. They can always try. They can always fail. They will always try to repeat what they have failed. They are welcome. We welcome. It’s a free society," he said.

Senator Francis Pangilinan, the Liberal Party president, has said they would form a genuine coalition that would defend freedom and civil political rights of the Filipinos.

Panelo expressed confidence that President Rodrigo Duterte's endorsement of the ruling PDP-Laban's senatorial bets would "vastly help" their candidacy.

He said even those re-electionist senators from other political parties would benefit if they would get presidential endorsement.

As to Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Panelo said they would also get support should they decide to run for the Senate.

"Mr. Go has made a statement that it’s too early to say. But I think he is ready and set to go," Panelo said.

As to Roque, he said, "Well, I think he also desires to be a member of the Senate. And that is a legitimate ambition. We’ll support him. I will support him." Celerina Monte/DMS