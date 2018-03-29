Seven people died while at least three people were injured as a truck barreled through an eatery and other vehicles in Taal, Batangas Wednesday morning.

In a report, police said dead were Melecio Atienza, 39, Jennifer Atienza, 37, Chelvier Ani?on, 32, Susan Hombre, 57, Babylyn Gamo, 29, Ricardo Tabugon, 44, and Ramir Aguado, 34.

The injured, who were rushed to Taal Polymedic Hospital, were Orly Capuso, 35, Diana Uy, 16, and Bayani Mu?oz Torres, 49.

Police said an Isuzu 10-wheeler truck, with plate number WBC 768 was on its way to a sugar mill in Lian town when the driver lost control as it went downhill..

It rammed another 10-wheeler truck with plate number WKG 191 parked at the side of the road, causing the unattended truck to hit an eatery where several people were having breakfast and barged into five other vehicles.

Alejandro Villena, driver of the first truck, was turned over to policemen from the Tuy municipal police station.

Police said the seven who died on the spot were brought to St Peter Funeral Homes at Brgy Laguile, Taal for proper disposition. Robina Asido/DMS