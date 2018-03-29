Two Multi-Role Response Vessels (MRRVs) from Japan were formally commissioned into the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) service in a ceremony in Manila on Wednesday.

Japanese Ambassador Koji Haneda attended the commissioning ceremony of two 44m class patrol vessels and the handover ceremony of four 7m class high-speed boats at the PCG headquarters in Manila.

The ceremony was also attended by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and PCG Commandant Rear Admiral Elson Hermogino. At the ceremony, Tugade expressed his appreciation to the Japanese government and also stated that it was very meaningful to have this ceremony on the birthday of President Duterte.

Commissioned were the MRRV-4408 (Cape San Agustin) and MRRV 4409 (Cabra), said Captain Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman. Japan also handed over four 7m high-speed boats to the PCG.

“As a tradition, a vessel is being commissioned to grant her an identity to belong to a service and to authorize her to perform the mandated mission of the agency, fly the national ensign, jack flag and the commission pennant,” Balilo said.

BRP Cape San Agustin, the seventh MRRV, arrived last March 1. BRP Cape, the eighth MRRV arrived last March 16.

“The MRRVs have a standard cruising speed of 25 knots, and a range of 1,500 nautical miles. Its features include fire monitors, night vision camera, radio direction finder, a work boat, and the bullet-proof navigational bridge,” said Balilo.

“The MRRVs will be the primary rescue vessels within the PCG district’s area of responsibility (AOR) when the extent of the disaster is beyond the capability of floating assets deployed within the area; provision of assistance in the control of oil pollution and protection of the marine environment; enforcement of all applicable maritime laws within the designated AOR, particularly relating to illegal fishing and sea patrol; service as platform for rapid response during relief operations in the area; and transportation of personnel and logistical support,” said Balilo.

Like its first six units, MRRV 4408 and 4409 were built by the Japan Marine United (JMU) Corp. in Yokohama were named before Philippine lighthouses.

Balilo said the vessels were named after Cape San Agustin Lighthouse Island in Davao Del Norte and Cabra Lighthouse in Occidental Mindoro.

All eight vessels included in the inventory of the PCG were part of the 10 units under the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project which was awarded by the transportation department to the JMU Corp.

“It is being implemented as an Official Development Assistance (ODA) project, via a tied loan extended by the Japan International Corporation Agency,” Balilo said.

The loan facility for the project covers P 7,373,700,000 out of the total project of P 8,807,700,000 while the balance of P 1,434,000,000 will be sourced from the Philippine counterpart.

The four 7m class high-speed boats are part of the thirteen high-speed boats provided under Japan’s grant aid worth 600 million yen (270 million pesos). Robina Asido/DMS