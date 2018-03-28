President Rodrigo Duterte is set to celebrate his 73rd birthday on Wednesday with his family at his home in Davao City.

"He has never been known to throw lavish birthday parties even when he was mayor of Davao City," said Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go in a statement.

"Prayers from his well-wishers during his birthday would surely make him very happy," he added.

As his long-time aide, Go wished Duterte "long and healthy life." Celerina Monte/DMS