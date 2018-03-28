Malacanang said on Tuesday work in government, as well as classes in public schools and state universities and colleges, would be half day on Wednesday in preparation for the Lenten break.

Memorandum Circular No. 43 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said as to private companies and businesses, it would be up to them if they would suspend work beginning 12 n on Wednesday.

"Work in government offices, including government-owned and -controlled corporations and local government units, and classes in all public schools, state universities and colleges, are hereby suspended, starting at 12:00 o'clock noon, to enable government workers to prepare for the observance of Holy Thursday and Good Friday," the circular read.

Medialdea said government agencies whose functions involve law enforcement, response action to disasters and calamities and performance of other vital services shall make available stand-by services or arrangments to meet any contingencies.

"The suspension of work in other branches of government and independent bodies, as well as in private companies and offices, is left to the sound discretion of their respective administrators," he added.

Thousands of Filipinos are expected to go out of town or to travel abroad this long Lenten holiday. Celerina Monte/DMS