An alleged drug personality was killed in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Norte on Sunday morning, a regional military spokesman said Monday.

Major. Ronald Suscano of the 1st Infantry Division identified the fatality as Julhadi Amil.

Suscano said the military and police were implementing a search warrant when Amil was killed in the vicinity of Brgy.Dona Cecilia, Sirawai around 4:30 am.

“A search warrant was implemented for violation of RA 10591 (An Act providing for a comprehensive law on firearms and ammunition and providing penalties for violations thereof) and RA 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002),” he said.

Suscano said government authorities also recovered six suspected small sachets of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, 20 rolled foils, one KG9 submachine gun, and one cal.45 pistol during the operation.

“Recovered drug materials and paraphernalias were brought to Sirawai Municipal Police Station for evidence marking and proper disposition,” he said.

Suscano said Major General Roseller Murillo, commander of 1st Infantry Division, “congratulated the troops for the successful law enforcement operations conducted jointly with the PNP.”

“We will continue to assist other government law enforcement agencies in their law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Peninsula as this is vital in our vision to attain peace and development in this country to further advance the welfare and uplift the living condition of the civilian community we are protecting and serving”, said Murillo. Robina Asido/DMS