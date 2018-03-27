The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday ordered an investigation into the alleged mauling of six PNP Academy graduates by cadets on March 21 in Cavite.

PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said he has instructed PNPA Director Chief Supt. Joseph Adnol to conduct a proper investigation even as he added that he turned down Adnol's resignation.

Six graduates of PNPA Maragtas Class of 2018 were allegedly beaten up by their underclass men after the graduation rites in Cavite attended by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The director of the PNPA Gen. Adnol called me up last weekend and offered his resignation… I told him that my answer was no, you don’t have to resign. That is not your fault you just have to properly do the investigation and make sure to stop that tradition,” he said.

“I would like to make this clear, I am not a part of the PNPA. It is not under me, it is directly under the PPSC ( Philippine Public Safety College) under (retired) Gen. (Ricardo) De Leon. So my course of action was I talked to Gen. de Leon and also to Gen. Adnol. The PNPA director that this practice should be stopped. This tradition should be stopped,” said Dela Rosa.

“That kind of tradition is not good. It's sad to say, it promotes cycle of violence because if this does stop this will happen every year,” he added.

Dela Rosa said he has spoken to parents of the mauling victims.

“I have talked to the parents (of the graduates), especially the severely injured. I talked to them and I advised them please let the PNP management handle this internal problem... but then again we cannot stop the complainants from filing criminal charges against the suspects if they really want to do that because that is their right,” he said.

Chief Supt. Ma-o Aplasca, Calabarzon regional police director, said the PNPA has started an internal probe but he noted the formal investigation has not begun because they are waiting for a formal complaint to be filed by the victims. Robina Asido/DMS