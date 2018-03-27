Tycoon Lucio Tan's water business in Boracay Island has no sewerage system but he has sent a letter to Malacanang and offered to build a drainage system, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"During the past two days, there's a letter from Lucio Tan, because he has Boracay Tubi there. He's supplying water but there was no sewerage system," Roque told dzMM in an interview Sunday night.

Tan's Boracay Tubi System Inc. is one of the two water concessionaires in Boaracay. The other one is the Boracay Water Company Inc. (BWCI).

"He (Tan) said he will construct a drainage. And the drainage will go to waste water treatment. So it means the rain water, other discharges, they will be treated (and) it will no longer go out of the (sea)," Roque explained.

Duterte has described Boracay a "cesspool," prompting the creation of an interagency task force, composed of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, and Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Ano, to come up with a recommendation to fully close Boracay from tourists starting April 26 to rehabilitate the island.

Duterte has yet to formally approve the task force's recommendation. Celerina Monte/DMS