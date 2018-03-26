The closure of Boracay Island in Aklan could be shorter than the recommended six months once the rehabilitation efforts are completed, Malacanang said on Sunday.

This was according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, quoting Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo.

"That's six months but according to Secretary Teo, it (closure) could be shorter once all the actions to (rehabilitate) Boracay are finished," he said in a radio interview.

The interagency task force, composed of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Teo, and Interior and Local Government Officer-in-charge Eduardo Ano, has recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte to close Boracay from tourists for six months starting April 26.

Duterte has no decision yet on the recommendation, although in a speech recently, he said that he would approve any recommendation seeking to close the famous tourist destination.

Despite environmental problems in Boracay, the state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation has said that a $500-million casino would be built in the island.

While critics have said that casino project once operational could lead to over capacity of Boracay, thus, worsening the problem, Roque said the government has to consider also its possible contribution in the country's economy.

"But we need to weigh what casino could contribute, not only in tourism, but also on the government's revenue," he said.

Duterte has described Boracay as a "cesspool." Celerina Monte/DMS