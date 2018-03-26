A House resolution calling for the resumption of the peace talks between the Philippine government and the communist rebels was not necessary, government peace official said on Sunday.

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza was reacting to House Resolution No. 1803 introduced by some 60 lawmakers, urging President Rodrigo Duterte "to resume and continue the peace negotiations" between the government and the National Democratic Front, the political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army, and complete the comprehensive agreements on social, economic and political reforms to lay the basis for a just and lasting peace.

While he thanked the House and welcomed the Resolution, he said it was "not necessary as the presence of an enabling environment will be the sole determining factor."

But he added the "collective voice from Congress" could very well contribute to the desired enabling environment that could be the basis for the desired resumption of the peace talks.

According to the Resolution, the peace advocates and religious groups "lamented" the termination of the peace talks.

Compared to the previous administrations, the congressmen said peace negotiations under the Duterte administration have reached "remarkable and unparalleled headway" after four successful negotiations were conducted.

"Continuing the peace talks would benefit the Filipino people most of whom are poor peasants and workers, as the agreements on agrarian reform and national industrialization may address their issues and concerns and help provide relief for their economic hardships," the Resolution read.

Duterte decided to terminate the peace talks with the NDF in November last year due to violence that the NPA, the armed front of the CPP-NDF, continued to commit against government troops and the civilians.

Last December, he also issued a proclamation tagging the CPP-NPA as terrorist organizations. Celerina Monte/DMS