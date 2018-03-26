President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday urged the Filipinos to revitalize their faith and renew their relationship with God and fellowmen as the country observes Holy Week.

"As we put our hands together in prayer, may we use this as an opportune time to rekindle our religious fervor and cherish our time-honored traditions as a pious people," Duterte said in his message.

He reminded Filipinos to "uplift the downtrodden because it is only through charitable actions that we can make God’s presence visible among us."

"Let us take a moment to pause in the spirit of contemplation and work and unite as one people to build a truly equitable and inclusive nation where everyone can enjoy a decent and comfortable life," he said.

"I wish our countrymen a deeply meaningful and solemn observance of the Holy Week," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS