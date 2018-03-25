A drug suspect was killed while four others were arrested in a law enforcement operation in Lanao Del Sur on Friday morning.

Maj. Ronald Suscano, spokesman of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said Friday evening the fatality is certain Max Diangka and the arrested drug dealers as Ramon Diangka, Alinair Aminola, Emil Merda, and Jalalodin Diangka.

Suscano said based on initial report the elements of 55th Infantry Battalion, an Army unit under the Joint Task Force Ranao, regional offices of the Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency were conducting law enforcement operation when the arrest was done.

He said Max Diangka was killed after he fired at the raiding team as he resisted arrest.

Suscano said government forces were able to suspected recover war materials and illegal drugs during the operation.

He said among the recovered items were “37 pieces of heat sealed transparent sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, three cal.45 pistols with live ammo, one M16 rifle, three cal.38 pistols, assorted drug paraphernalia, identification cards and cellular phones.”

“Major General Roseller Murillo, Commader of Joint Task Force RANAO, congratulated the operators of Joint Task Force RANAO for the successful law enforcement operations conducted jointly with the PNP and PDEA,” said Suscano. Robina Asido/DMS