Two soldiers were wounded in an encounter with an alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in North Cotabato last Thursday, a regional military spokesman said Saturday.

Major Ezra Balagtey of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Eastern Mindanao Command, said the encounter transpired at the vicinity of Brgy. Manobo, Magpet in North Cotabato around 10:30 am.

He said the troops of 19th Infantry battalion were conducting route security along the roads of Brgy Bangkal to Manobo, both in Magpet, when they encountered an undetermined number of armed men.

Balagtey said the wounded soldiers were immediately airlifted to Camp Panacan Station Hospital in Davao City for medical treatment. Government forces conducted pursuit operation against the armed men. Robina Asido/DMS