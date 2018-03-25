The Philippine Navy (PN) formally commissioned the second unit of its Beechcraft King Air TC90 aircraft from Japan last Monday.

Details about the commissioning were only given to the Daily Manila Shimbun Saturday.

Lt. Sahirul Taib, Philippine Navy Fleet spokesman, said C90 Naval Vessel 392 was activated and blessed during the ceremony at the Headquarters of Naval Air Group, Naval Base Heracleo Alano, in Sangley Point last March 19.

“After completing the installation of its navigational equipment and paintings, the 2nd C90 aircraft is ready for operation,” he said.

Taib said the event was led by the Philippine Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Danilo Rodelas while the activity was formally opened by the Naval Air Group Commander Captain Juario Marayag.

In his remark, Taib said Rodelas emphasized the importance of the activation of theadditional surveillance plane for the Philippine Navy.

“As we activate the 2nd C90 aircraft, it will bolster our surveillance capabilities as we patrol our vast sea lanes of communication and maritime borders. The threats that we face as a maritime nation, namely piracy, terrorism, border protection and even climate change dictates that we must be perpetually ready to address any contingency,” Rodelas said.

“In time, this aircraft will be deployed in areas of critical interest to our national security. The experiences that we as a navy will gain from the utilization of this aircraft will hopefully prepare us for a strong and credible navy that we all dream to be,” he added.

The NV 392 is one of the first two units of Beechcraft King Air TC90 aircraft that was delivered in the country from Japan on March 2017.

The first unit that was commissioned into Philippine Navy Service on November 21, 2017 made her maiden flight by conducting maritime air surveillance over the Scarborough Shoal last January 31, 2018.

The three remaining TC 90 aircraft will formally received by the Philippine Navy during a ceremony that will be conducted following its arrival in Sangley Point on March 26. Robina Asido/DMS