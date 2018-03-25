The owner of Dimple Star Transport surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame Friday night.

Hilbert Napat, whose firm owned the bus that fell into a ravine in Occidental Mindoro, where 19 passengers died and 21 wounded, and his wife Nilda gave themselves up to police criminal investigators.

CIDG Director Roel Obusan is thankful Napat surrendered to cooperate with the police investigation on the incident.

“First of all I am thankful because they went here at CIDG voluntarily so that we can immediately start what we have to do (to give justice) for those who were hurt especially to the family of the 19 people who died,” Obusan told reporters on Friday night.

Obusan said since there is no case was filed against the bus owner; the CIDG may allow them to go home especially if they have to present evidence before the police.

“They reported here to show that they... went here to cooperate with the investigation. If we see that we need to hold them, we will hold them but if we will see that they need to go home to get evidence or other things... to finish the investigation we will allow them to leave because as of they we do not yet have a case to file against them,” he said.

“We still have to think about it (case that maybe filed against the bus owner) but definitely laws on common carriers and the related laws will be our focus on what is there violation,” he added.

Napat vowed to help all the victims of the tragic incident.

“We will coordinate, cooperate to any investigation, we will cooperate to show our sincerity, we will show that we are sincere to help the victims, to the family of those who died we will not let neglect them,” Hilbert's wife Nilda said

“I will not focus on the (cancellation of) franchise yet. I will prioritize the victims of the accident so I can help them with their needs,” Hilbert said.

Following the incident, the LTFRB also ordered the suspension of operation of all the 118 buses of Dimple Star in the country.

“Based on the data of LTFRB these road crashes that happened in Occidental Mindoro, eight (accidents) involved Dimple Star where 26 have died and more than a hundred have been injured. That is why the board decided to issue a preventive suspension covering the fleet 118 units of Dimple Star,” LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said. Robina Asido/DMS