The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) through the Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), will start deploying its forces on Sunday to support security preparations for the Lenten season.

Brig Gen. Allan Arrojado, JTF-NCR commander, said Task Group Lenten is set to deploy more or less 600 soldiers and reservists to secure different areas in Metro Manila starting 6 am Sunday.

“We organized Task Group 'Lenten' that will deploy forces at Quiapo Church, bus terminals, South and North Harbors, airport terminal 1, 2 and 3, Metro Rail Transit (MRT) stations, Bonifacio Global City, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, utilizing more or less 500 regular troops and about 100 reservists,” he said.

Arrojado said the military will place more than a 100 troops on standby for possible contingencies.

“Another force of 200 soldiers will be on standby at major service camps from Army, Navy and Philippine Air Force for contingencies,” he said.

Arrojado said the military has not monitored any threats related to the observance of the Holy Week.

“No threats were detected so far but the command remains on alert. Threat level is normal to level 1,” he said.

Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, AFP Public Affairs chief, also assures that the military will not let its guard down.

“There is no specific threat monitored for the Holy Week but the AFP will not put its guard down. We will continue to conduct appropriate security measures where needed to safeguard vulnerable communities,” he said.

“There will be appropriate deployment when and where the need arises. In every security measure, there will always be a gap that criminals and terrorists will pursue and take advantage of,” he added.

“Again we recognize the importance of the help of our citizens and the community against the enemies of peace. We call on our people to be part of the security net to detect, deter and frustrate any move by criminals and terrorists,” Garcia said. Robina Asido/DMS