A personnel of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) was rushed to a hospital after being electrocuted in Zamboanga City last Thursday, a regional police spokesperson said Friday.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez identified the victim as Airman 2nd Class, Jay Jian Duterte, 27, assigned at Cebu engineering department, Edwin Andrews Air Base in Gov. Ramos Ave., Zamboanga City.

She said based on initial report the victim was constructing a gate roof at Gate 2 of Edwin Andrews Air Base in Gov. Ramos Avenue when he was accidentally electrocuted around 2:45 pm.

Galvez said Duterte was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

“Victim accidentally electrocuted then immediately brought at Zamboanga Cuidad Medical for medication,” she said.

Galvez did not say how was the airman's condition. Robina Asido/DMS