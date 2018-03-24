The Philippine National Police (PNP) has not monitored any terrorist threat related to the observance of Holy Week.

“So far, we can say we have not monitored threat from terrorism but then again we are advising the public not to relax too much. Let us still be vigilant,” PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa told reporters in Quezon City Friday.

Dela Rosa said the PNP remains on full alert status during the Lenten season.

“So far the whole PNP is on full alert status, meaning 100 percent of our policemen are on duty while our citizen are on a vacation. We ensure that the summer vacation will be peaceful so that it will be enjoyed by our people,” he said.

Dela Rosa encouraged local barangay officials to help police in maintaining peace within their communities.

“We encourage our force multipliers like the barangay watchmen, barangay police that they will also not take their vacation, to also have their duty and patrol the villages and subdivision where most of the people leave their homes for a vacation, to prevent theft incidents,” he said.

Dela Rosa said policemen will conduct patrols and man assistance desks established by the government.

“Aside from policemen deployed to the police assistance desks centers along the national highway with the other government agencies and local government units, we also have policemen who conduct patrols in subdivision and communities,” he said.

As part of their security preparation, Dela Rosa visited the Araneta Center bus terminal in Cubao Quezon City.

The PNP Public Information Office said Dela Rosa “reminded the passengers and drivers about security measures for safe travel and peaceful Holy Week and summer vacation.”

“The Chief then proceeded to Quezon City Police District for a surprise inspection during the accounting of personnel in Camp Caringal,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS