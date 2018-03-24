Presidential Communications Office Secretary Martin Andanar has ordered an investigation on the alleged breach of protocols by the International Press Center on the media issued identification cards bearing grammatical errors.

In a text message to reporters on Friday, Andanar cited "breach of protocols on four counts."

"Staff did not show the backflip of the ID to me," he said.

The back side of the ID contains the message: "This card to be worn during Presidential coverage. But subject to specific accreditation/security requirements."

"It should be worn all times in entering Malacanang and while inside the Palace ground. Unauthorized use of this card will result in confiscation," it read.

"It is non-transferable and void if altered this card remains property of Presidential Communications Office.Upon expiration or when resigns from his or her agency, this card should be returning without delay to the International Press Center, G/F National Press Club, Magallanes Drive, Intramuros, Manila."

The ID was supposedly signed by Jose Ruperto Martin M. Andanar, Secretary of Presidential Communications.

According to Andanar, the ID cards were issued without returning to him the final design for his approval.

He also said the IPC used an e-signature without his permission and it used the wrong e-signature. Celerina Monte/DMS