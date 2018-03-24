The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) emphasized the structure they will build early next month in one of the islands of Batanes is not a military base.

“It is not a military base. It is a shelter or facility for fishermen... this is not a military base,” said Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, AFP Northern Luzon Command spokesman Friday .

Nato emphasized the shelter the military is planning to build in Mavulis Island at Itbayat, Batanes only aims to protect and secure Filipino fishermen in northern Philippines.

“What is important here is to enforce our maritime law here in the province of Batanes and to help and provide the needs of our fishermen. That is the purpose of this,” he said.

“When we say base it seems that we will militarize the area. That is not our purpose,” he added.

Nato said a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the AFP and the stakeholder sponsor that will be involved in the project was signed in Basco, Batanes Friday morning.

He explained the agreement was made to prepare for the construction of facility. Robina Asido/DMS