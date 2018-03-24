President Rodrigo Duterte visited on Friday the victims of an accident involving a bus of Dimple Star Transport in Occidental Mindoro.

Accompanied by Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go, Duterte visited the injured passengers who were confined in the hospital.

According to Go, Duterte ordered the arrest of the operator of Dimple Star Transport as well as those who were operating colorum buses.

Radio reports said Dimple Star owner Hilbert Nabag with his lawyer, appeared before police criminal investigators at Camp Crame Friday night.

Duterte also went to the wake of those who died when a Dimple Star bus fell into a deep ravine on Tuesday in Sablayan town. Some 19 people perished in the bus mishap. Celerina Monte/DMS