The Philippine Army deployed additional troops to support the government’s fight against the New People’s Army (NPA) in the Visayas.

Capt. Eduardo Precioso, spokesman of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, said a total of 208 troops from different divisions of the Philippine Army were deployed to augment the forces of 3rd ID.

“A total of 208 strong and proficient additional soldiers from other Army divisions will augment the anti-insurgency and anti-terrorism campaign of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division in Western and Central Visayas regions,” said Precioso.

“Of the 208 additional soldiers, 54 are from 4th Infantry Division; 131 from 6th Infantry Division; and 23 from 7th Infantry Division,” he said.

“Yesterday, the 131 soldiers from 6th ID arrived at Headquarters, 3ID and are now being distributed to the different infantry units of the Division,” he added.

Precioso also emphasized the importance of the deployment of additional forces in fighting the insurgency in the area of Central Command.

“We are determined to wipe out the CPP-NPA terrorists in the area who are continuously propagating terror and criminal activities against the people. Hence, we strongly believe that these additional enlisted personnel will surely boost our desire to end the bloody insurgency and terrorism being waged by these terrorists,” he said.

“Apart from the aforementioned drive, these additional troops are also expected to assist various Local Government Units in the area in the delivery of basic services to the grassroots communities,” he added.

Precioso said just “recently, the 3ID (has) activated its newly-created 94th Infantry Battalion and is undergoing one month organizational training as preparation for its deployment in Panay following the return of the 15th Infantry Battalion to Negros from Mindanao.” Robina Asido/DMS