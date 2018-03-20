Malacanang shrugged off on Monday the inclusion of detained Sentator Leila de Lima in a Tokyo-based magazine as one of the women to watch in Southeast Asia.

"We don't have reaction because we're not the one who chose her to be given the award. It's up to those who conferred her the award," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing in Camarines Sur.

The Diplomat, a Tokyo-based international current-affairs magazine for the Asia-Pacific region, has named De Lima as one of the "women to watch" in Southeast Asia.

"She has continued her fight against the Duterte administration from behind bars and inspired progressive Filipinos and international human rights activists alike, including Pope Francis. Her refusal to stay quiet is an important message often obscured that while Duterte continues to enjoy high polling and support in the country, there is a robust resistance determined to make the Philippines safe," the Diplomat said.

It made the citation in recognition of the work, legacy and influence of prominent women in Southeast Asia during the International Women's Day last March 8.

The Diplomat noted De Lima marked one year in detention last February for drug charges "widely seen to (be) baseless."

It said De Lima and President Rodrigo Duterte have been "enemies for years" due to the chief executive's bloody war on drugs and his alleged human rights issues when he was still mayor of Davao City. Celerina Monte/DMS