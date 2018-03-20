Malacanang vowed on Monday to allow the "constitutional process to proceed" following the approval of the House committee on justice on the draft Articles of Impeachment against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

In a press briefing in Camarines Sur, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace leaves the matter of the impeachment against Sereno "wholly" to Congress.

"(T)hat is a Constitutional function of the House of Representatives. Once approved by Plenary, then the articles of impeachment will be submitted to the Senate and the Senate will have to organize itself as an impeachment court," he said.

"So we will allow the constitutional process to proceed," he added.

Aside from an impeachment complaint, a quo warranto petition to declare Sereno's appointment as chief justice in 2012 null and void has been pending before the Supreme Court. The Office of the Solicitor General filed the petition. Celerina Monte/DMS