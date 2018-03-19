The Duterte administration is set to come out with a branding in which the Philippines will be known for globally, an official said on Sunday.

In a radio interview, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the proposal to have a branding for the Philippines.

He said all departments, particularly the Departments of Trade and Industry, Finance, Tourism, and Labor and Employment, and the Cabinet Secretary, will have a consultation to determine the right label for the country.

He noted that usually, the country's branding was focused on tourism, such as "Wow Philippines" and "It's more fun in the Philippines."

"But there's really no one national brand that is all encompassing. Meaning, this will not only promote tourism but it will also promote our investment, education, people, everything that we have in the Philippines will be promoted. So this will be first in the Philippines," he said.

He said they hope to come up with the national brand in two months time.

The government will tap an international advertising agency for the project "because this will be a very big branding project exercise for the entire country," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS