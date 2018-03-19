President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Sunday the 282 graduates of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 2018 to be instruments of meaningful change as they are being looked up to as protectors of the people.

Duterte, who skipped the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Australia Summit, was the guest speaker at the PMA graduation rites in Baguio City.

He shared the stage with Vice President Leni Robredo whom he acknowledged in his speech by saying that they were friends. Robredo belongs to opposition Liberal Party.

"May you continue, to become the source of strength and inspiration to your fellow soldiers, instruments of meaningful change in our society. The Filipino people look up to you as the protectors of our nation, and the leaders of tomorrow," Duterte told the “Alab Tala” Class of 2018.

He assured the incoming junior officers that he fully supports them as he urged them to "just do your duty in accordance with law."

As the graduates enter their chosen branches of service, Duterte said they "will be faced with realities far more complex."

"Mistakes would always be inevitable but have confidence in knowing that the rules of the Academy have honed you,” he said.

He reminded them to always remember the value of courage, integrity and loyalty.

“Use (them) to guide you throughout your careers,” he said.

The President said he will leave behind “a strong AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), PNP (Philippine National Police) because the troubles we are facing would not disappear in 7-10 years.”

This year's batch has the most number of female graduates, numbering to 75, while the rest are all males.

PMA topnotcher, Philippine Navy Ensign Jaywardene Hontoria, received a free house and lot from Duterte, aside from the Presidential Saber.

The house and lot located in his home province of Iloilo was sponsored by Vistaland & Lifescapes, Inc. owned by former Senate President Manuel B. Villar, husband of Senator Cynthia Villar. Ella Dionisio/DMS