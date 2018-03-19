Three people were killed, while 23 others were injured when a fire broke out on Sunday in a casino hotel in Manila.

Initially, authorities said that four died in the fire that razed Manila Pavilion Hotel in Ermita. One of the victims was revived in the hospital and was in a critical condition.

Manila Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Director Johnny Yu said two of the fatalities were employees of the casino. They were identified as Jun Evangelista, treasury officer, and Billy de Castro, intern security.

Manila Police District spokesman Supt. Erwin Margarejo said two hotel CCTV operators were missing.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who came from Baguio City where he attended the graduation ceremony of the Philippine Military Academy, flew over Manila Pavilion to check the damage caused by fire before returning to Malacanang, said Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go.

Yu said that based on the list of the hotel administration, around 300 people were inside the establishment when the blaze started.

The fire started at around 9:30 am and reached Task Force Bravo at 11:30 am.

Senior Inspector Redentor Alumno, arson investigator of Manila Fire Department, said the fire began at the ground floor of the hotel but they were still trying to determine the cause of incident.

The 22-floor hotel is located at the corners of United Nations Avenue and Maria Orosa Street in Ermita, Manila. Ella Dionisio/DMS