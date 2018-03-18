More than 100 persons, including four policemen and a soldier, were arrested in a law enforcement operation in Bulacan on Friday night.

Senior Supt. Jose Chiquito Malayo, Philippine National Police (PNP) Counter Intelligence Task Forces (CITF) commander, said the law enforcement operation against an illegal online cockfighting in Globaliwag Restaurant in Baliwag, Bulacan was conducted around 9:45 pm.

He said the operation was conducted by joint elements of the PNP ? CITF and the personnel of the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG).

Arrested were a total of 149 suspects including four policemen, one soldier, five government officials and 139 other civilians.

The arrested policemen were identified as PO3 Nolasco Bernardo Juan, assigned at Camp Olivas, PO1 Jestoni Gonzales Fuentebella, assigned at Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) Bulacan, PO1 Jeffrey Mateo, assigned at Angat Municipal Police Station, PO1 Emmanuel Leonardo, accordingly dismissed in 2011 , and a soldier identified as Private First Class Enrique Quinaquin Jr. of Philippine Army.

Malayo said the owner of the illegal online cockfighting was among those who were arrested.

“The owner identified as Enecito Dahan Payapaya is now under the custody of ACG personnel for processing,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS