The Department of National Defense (DND) said government forces will only target the indigenous people who have links with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) New People’s Army (NPA).

“Only lumads who joined the NPA regular ranks and those who actively support the CPP/NPA in whatever form will be included as terrorists and will be the object of security operations,” National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement issued Saturday.

“The rest of the peace loving lumads need not worry. They will be protected by the military and police,” he added.

Lorenzana issued his statement after a group of indigenous people staged a protest in front of a gate of Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Friday.

“Their main concern is that the tagging of the CPP-NPA as terrorists will result in the massive operation targeting lumads,” he said.

“That is not true at all. If and when the CPP-NPA is tagged as terrorists by the court, it will apply only to their leaders, regular fighters and supporters,” he added.

It can be recalled that last month the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a petition before the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) to formally declare the CPP-NPA as a terrorist group. Robina Asido/DMS