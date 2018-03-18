Ten people died after a six-seater light aircraft crashed into a house in Plaridel, Bulacan on Saturday, authorities said.

Eric Apolinario, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) spokesman, said based on initial report a Piper PA-23 Apache six-seater twin-engine light aircraft with registry number RP-C299 operated by Lite Air Express crash landed upon takeoff from Plaridel Airport around 11:21 am.

The aircraft was on its way to Laoag Airport with a total of five passengers, including the pilot.

In a radio interview, CAAP personnel in Plaridel said the crash site is just around 40 to 50 meters away from the tip of the runway of Plaridel Airport.

Supt. Julio Lizardo, Plaridel Police chief, said the bodies of the 10 victims were recovered by rescue teams in the afternoon.

Lizardo said the victims include five passengers and pilot and five members of a family which owns the bungalow hit by the plane in Brgy Lumang Bayan, Plaridel, Bulacan.

“As of 4:45 we recovered 10 dead bodies... according to CAAP the aircraft has six (people) capacity but only five were onboard… On the family side, the father confirmed five members of his family were there. So ten all in all,” he said.

Killed inside the house were Louisa dela Rosa, 80; Risa dela Rosa, mother; John john Dela Rosa, 17; trisa Dela Rosa, 7 and Timothy Dela Rosa, 11, according to police.

Based on CAAP record, those who were in the plane were Captain Ruel Meloria, the pilot; Romeo Huenda, chief mechanic; Alicia Necessario, passenger; Maria Vera Pagaduan, passenger and Nelson Melgar, passenger. Robina Asido/DMS