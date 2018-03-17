The Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) supports a bill proposed by Senator Sonny Angara to remodel the Philippine Marines as an independent service branch of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“Yes, we are in favor,” said Major Gen. Alvin Parre?o, Philippine Marines chief, Friday.

Parre?o said although they want to become an independent service branch of the AFP, the Philippine Marines does not intend to compete with the other service branch of the armed forces.

“We do not intend to be a big unit like the Army, and we don’t intend to compete for resources from any other branch of service,” he said.

“There will be transition and we are still preparing for it. The Royal British Marines remains at eight thousand even though they are a separate service,” he added.

A press release at the Senate of the Philippines website last March 10, 2018, said under Angara’s proposed Senate Bill 1731, “the PMC shall become the fourth service branch of the country's armed forces that is equal and mutually independent as the three existing branches of the AFP--the Philippine Army, the Philippine Air Force and the Philippine Navy.”

It noted that “under the present set-up, the PMC is (just) a naval infantry force under the command of the Philippine Navy.”

"Despite the lack of charter, the Marines Corps has provided seamless transition of military power between sea and land domains. After their heroism in Marawi and past battles, it's high time that we reward and recognize their achievements through its institutionalization," said Angara. Robina Asido/DMS