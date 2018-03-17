Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said subpoena powers that were given to him and to the Criminal Investigation and Detection (CIDG) officials will not be abused and will only used if needed.

“If the person is cooperative why do we need to subpoena (him)? This concerns the probable witness, potential witness and source of documents that will give enlightenment in an ongoing investigation,” Dela Rosa said in a press conference Friday.

“So we will only use this if needed. Only three of us were given this power: the chief PNP, director of CIDG and deputy director for administration of CIDG. If that power is abused by the three of u,s you can prick my eyes,” he added.

Dela Rosa said among the three PNP official, he has lesser chance of using the subpoena power.

“I have said from the very start I don’t have to use that power as long as the CIDG is performing its job. Maybe I can only use that if an investigator of CIDG approach me and will say that sir the CIDG director is abroad and the deputy director for administration of CIDG is in the hospital. So I’m the last resort, I can issue a subpoena to help them,” he said.

Dela Rosa mentioned the CIDG may use the subpoena power to gather more evidence against self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa is needed.

“Yes. If it’s given to us, then why not use it? ,” he said.

Dela Rosa also criticized the prosecutor who dismissed the case against the alleged drug personalities saying they should at least inform the CIDG the case will be dismissed.

“The work of CIDG is to gather evidence... They are not duty bound to advise the CIDG that their case is weak but they should at least had a conscience. We know that these are drug lords," said Dela Rosa. Robina Asido/DMS