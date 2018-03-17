In a command conference with the police and military on March 13 in Malacanang, President Rodrigo Duterte punched a wall after hearing government prosecutors dismissed drug cases against Kerwin Espinosa and others.

“Look at his hands, it was swollen. When he learned about it, he punched the wall of Malacanang in anger,” said Philippine National Police Director Ronald Dela Rosa in a press conference in Camp Crame on Friday.

All of us are not happy with the resolution on the case,” he said.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II formed a new panel of prosecutors to review the decision and the Criminal Investigation Detection Group (CIDG) filed a motion for reconsideration

Dela Rosa is hoping for a favorable result on the motion for reconsideration the CIDG filed regarding Espinosa's case.

"I hope they (Department of Justice) reconsider," added Dela Rosa.

The government prosecutors dismissed the complaint of the CIDG against Espinosa, Peter Lim and other persons with suspected links to illegal drugs as police relied on the testimony of Espinosa's driver, Marcelo Adorco, which they said had loopholes.

“If they think it was weak, why didn't they tell us? Aren't we a team?,” Dela Rosa said. DMS