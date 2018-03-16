The Philippine Navy has formally decommissioned its oldest active warship, which was a former Japanese vessel, in a ceremony in Sangley Point Cavite on Thursday.

Lt. Sahirul Taib, Philippine Fleet spokesman, confirmed that the decommissioning ceremony for BRP Raja Humabon (PS 11) that was done at around 8 am was presided by Philippine Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Danilo Rodelas.

Taib said the decommissioning of BRP Humabon was done in line with the strategic plan of the Philippine Navy to move" from legacy vessels to more capable and modern vessels."

Taib said BRP Humabon, which is one of the World War II era warships still in active service, served in Japan before it was transferred to the Philippine Navy.

“After World War II it was transferred to Japan Maritime Self Defense Force as JDS Hatsui,” he said.

Taib said on December 23, 1978 it was sold to the Philippines from US Navy and was commissioned on February 28, 1980.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has ordered to fast track the decommissioning of World War 2 ships of the Philippine Navy.

“My directive is to fast track the decommissioning of World War II vintage ships. They are old and uneconomical to maintain,” he said.

Taib said they are planning to put the ship in its museum in Sangley Point in recognition of its 38 years of service for the Philippine Nav.

“After the stripping of navigational equipment and the other parts that we can still use, it will be placed at the Philippine Fleet museum because it is part of our history, it serves as flagship of the Philippine Navy for a long time,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS