The Philippine National Police (PNP) is conducting investigation on the reported rape and child abuse cases against policemen in Bulacan and Manila.

“The PNP does not condone wrongdoings of rogue police personnel. Investigation is now being conducted on these incidents,” Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, said Thursday.

“Appropriate criminal and administrative charges shall be filed against those involved as warranted by evidence or testimonies. Nonetheless due process will be observed,” he added.

Bulalacao said the reported incidents should not cause alarm to Filipinos.

“We also want to inform that the public that the PNP is I mean is strictly doing our best in disciplining our personnel, these should not cause alarm to our stakeholders and citizens, they may think that there is a break down on discipline in our rank, there’s none off course we are thankful that we are inform about this incidents,” he said.

“We appeal to the public to report erring cops as we continue our efforts in cleansing our ranks. Those who will be found guilty shall be punished and dismissed,” he added.

Bulalacao made his statement after a pregnant woman was raped by four policemen in Bulacan early this month while another case of child abuse was also reportedly committed by police in Manila. Robina Asido/DMS