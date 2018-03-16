The interagency task force will recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte the total closure of Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan to tourists for one year to address the environmental problems in the famous tourist destination.

The recommendation was reached following the meeting of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Interior and Local Government Officer-in-charge Eduardo Año and Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo on Thursday.

"For public health, public interest and general welfare, I recommend to the president the closure of Boracay Island as tourist destination effective one month after his declaration (of a state of calamity)," said Cimatu in a joint press conference.

He noted that over a thousand illegal structures were found in forestland, wetland and easement areas in Boracay.

He said the closure will pave the way for the government and other stakeholders enough time of "undisrupted" implementation of the measures to rehabilitate the island.

Among the measures to be implemented are upgrading of the sewerage system, installation of solid waste management facilities, removal of illegal structures, and road widening, pipe laying and excavations.

Año said they expect the President to dclare a state of calamity in Boracay within the month. Celerina Monte/DMS