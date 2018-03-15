The Philippines on Wednesday welcomed new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who succeeded Rex Tillerson.

“We congratulate Mike Pompeo on his designation as the new Secretary of State. We look forward to working with him and further strengthening the special relationship between the Philippines and the United States,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Peter Cayetano said in a statement.

Pompeo is director of Central Intelligence Agency prior to his promotion to the Cabinet.

“We are confident of more cooperation and collaboration with Washington with Secretary-designate Pompeo at the helm of the Department of State,” he added.

Cayetano made the statement after President Donald Trump fired Tillerson as US Secretary of State, and named Pompeo as his replacement.

Cayetano said Tillerson was responsible for maintaining good US relations with the Manila despite strained relations during the first year of the administration of President Duterte.

“Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is a good friend of the Philippines who played a crucial role in strengthening our relations with the United States during his term as Secretary of State,” Cayetano said.

“We thank Secretary Tillerson for his friendship and the support he has extended to the Philippines and the Filipino people particularly during the period when our relations with the United States were facing challenges. We pray for the best for Secretary Tillerson in all his future endeavors,” Cayetano added. DMS