Four kidnap victims were released by their abductors in Zamboanga del Norte on Monday afternoon, a military spokesman said Tuesday.

Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) identified the victims as Roger Jung-an; Jomar Maglangit; Jomar Mantangan; and Raymond Purisima.

Petinglay said they were turned over to government troops in the vicinity of Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte at around 3 pm.

“According to Major Gen (Roseller) Murillo (Joint Task Force Zampelan Commander), the barangay chairman of Brgy Libucon and Sirawai Mayor Ganihim contacted the soldiers of 42nd Infantry Battalion for the turnover of the four kidnap victims who were found by residents of Libucon,” he said.

Petinglay said the victims “who were held captive for nine days were left by their disoriented captors after soldiers and policemen had been pursuing them since their abduction.”

“The rescued victims are chainsaw operators and laborers who are all residents of Brgy San Vicente, Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte who were abducted at the vicinity of Brgy Panabutan of same municipality last March 3, 2018,” she said.

Murillo said the abductors initially abducted five victims but one of them was hit during a firefight with the pursuing troops on March 7.

Petinglay said the kidnap victims “immediately underwent medical check-up while military intelligence operatives and police investigators conducted debriefing.”

Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief said government forces are pursuing the abductors. Robina Asido/DMS