Former Bureau of Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon attended a meeting at the Office of Civil Defense as he assumed his duties as deputy administrator for operations for the first time Tuesday.

Romina Marasigan, National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson said Faeldon arrived at 8 am for a meeting on rehabilitation and reconstruction of Marawi City.

“When he arrived, he met our operations service director... then from there he was supposed to talk with Usec. (Ricardo) Jalad but he was in a meeting so he joined Usec. Jalad where he observed, “she said.

Marasigan added that before he met personnel at the operation service, Faeldon went to the human resources of the OCD to sign a document for his official assumption of office.

“He signed ( it) because today is his official first day at work,” she said.

Faeldon, appointed as the new deputy administrator for operations under the OCD, was freed from Pasay City Jail after the Senate ordered his release on Monday after being held in contempt since September.

While detained, Faeldon was able to take his oath for his new position last January 16, 2018. Robina Asido/DMS