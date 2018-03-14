Congress is eyeing to pass the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law by the end of May, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was the commitment made by the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives to President Rodrigo Duterte during their meeting in Malacanang.

"Congressional Leaders: target date for BBL is May 30, 2018," said Roque in his Twitter account.

He quoted Duterte telling the congressional leaders, "We cannot fail on this (BBL).The next generation is counting on us"

He said the Constitutional Commission can provide the template for the proposed BBL.

Present in the meeting were Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, Senators Vicente Sotto III, Gregorio Honasan and Panfilo Lacson.

From the House, those who attended were Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Reps. Rodolfo Fari?as of Ilocos Norte, Bai Sandra Sema of Maguindanao, Mauyag Papandayan Jr. of Lanao del Sur, Romeo Acop of Antipolo City, Ruby Sahali of Tawi-Tawi, and Amado Espino Jr. of Pangasinan. Celerina Monte/DMS