The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday filed a petition for automatic review of the case against drug personalities who were cleared by government prosecutors.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman, admitted that they were saddened by the decision of the Department of Justice to drop charges against drug personalities including Peter Co, Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Lim and others for lack of evidence.

“Off course we are saddened with this news because considering that it is a major campaign of our government but I do not want talk about the details because the CIDG has filed a petition asking the DOJ to have an automatic review of the case,” he said.

Bulalacao said the petition for automatic review was immediately done by the CIDG.

“Immediately the director of CIDG talked to the Secretary of Justice to have an automatic review on the case. Our investigation and legal team of PNP will identify additional witnesses and are gathering pieces of evidence to re-file the case,” he said.

Bulalacao also admitted that the DOJ’s decision is a “temporary setback” on the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“This is just a temporary setback that is why we are saddened but just the same we will pursue this case and we know that this is a major campaign of the government and these people are primary. I mean they are primary players and high value targets on illegal drugs. That is why we really have to find a way to really have a clear picture of these case, as much as possible we want to convict them,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS