The French Navy ship Vendemiaire, with one helicopter on board, arrived in country on Monday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said at around 9 am, FNS Vendemiaire docked in South Harbor for a four-day visit that will end on Friday.

“FNS Vendemiaire is under the command of Commander (Cdr.) Alexander Blonce. The vessel is a Flor?al-class light surveillance frigate of the French Marine Nationale (French Navy),” he said.

Lincuna said as part of its customary practice a Philippine Navy vessel meets FNS Vendemiaire at the vicinity of Corregidor Island and escorts it to the berthing area in Manila.

“Philippine Navy delegates, headed by the representative of the Navy chief, Capt. Richard Gonzaga, then accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony followed by a port briefing related to security, intelligence and health aboard the French vessel,” he said

Lincuna also noted as part of their visit the French Navy forces are expected to have some activities with the Filipino counterpart including a courtesy call with Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad, Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy.

“In line with this, the Joint Commander of the Armed Forces in French Polynesia, Rear Adm. Denis Bertrand, along with Cdr. Alexander Blonce and French non-resident Defense Attach? to the Philippines, Col. Jean-Francois Schoonmann, are scheduled to have a courtesy call to the Flag Officer in Command, Rear Adm. Robert A. Empedrad at the Philippine Navy headquarters in Roxas Boulevard, Manila,” he said.

“This goodwill visit will also involve series of confidence building engagements between Philippine Navy and French Navy personnel such as shipboard tour, reciprocal receptions and friendly games,” he added.

Lincuna said the “visit is expected to further strengthen the France-Philippines relations which also benefits both armed forces.” Robina Asido/DMS