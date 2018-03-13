Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa welcomes the signing of a law that grants subpoena powers to the PNP.

"The PNP welcomes President Rodrigo Duterte’s enactment into law of Republic Act 10973 granting subpoena powers to the PNP," he said in press statement on Monday.

"This authority will effectively “add more teeth” to our mandate to enforce the law and find solution to criminal cases, more swiftly and decisively in the best interest of the criminal justicesSystem," he added.

Dela Rosa said the PNP will ensure subpoena power will not be abused.

"With all the safeguards and built-in measures to ensure transparency and accountability in all police operations, rest assured any attempt to abuse or misuse this power will be promptly checked and subsequently dealt with accordingly," he said.

RA 10973 which amends the R.A. 6975 or the Department of Interior and Local Government Act of 1090 was signed by Duterte last March 1, 2018.

The chief of the Philippine National Police, director and deputy director for administration of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group have the power to administer the oath, and issue subpoena and subpoena duces tecum in relation to its investigation.

"Such powers shall be exercised solely by the aforementioned officials and may not be further delegated to any other person or office," the law read.

According to the law, the subpoena shall state the nature and purpose of the investigation shall be directed to the person whose attendance is required, and in the case of the subpoena duces tecum, it shall also contain a reasonable description of the books, documents, or things demanded which must be relevant to the investigation. Robina Asido/DMS