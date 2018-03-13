Malacanang expressed hope on Monday that embattled Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno will consider the sentiments of her colleagues in the judiciary for her to quit.

In a press briefing, Prsidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said no one could force Sereno to resign.

"We left the decision to her. No one can force her to resign if she doesn't want. However, I think the sentiment even of the lower court judges have been made known, and we can only hope that the Chief Justice will take all these sentiments into consideration. But the decision to remain is hers to be made," he said.

Sereno maintained she would not resign and she is ready to face the Senate impeachment court once the House of Representatives formally impeaches her.

She has dared the House to fast-track the impeachment process against her.

However, the House leadership might wait for the Supreme Court decision on the quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General seeking to declare as void Sereno's appointment in 2012 as chief justice due to her alleged failure to comply with the requirements of the Judicial and Bar Council. Celerina Monte/DMS