A magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolted Bais City, Negros Oriental Sunday afternoon, state volcanologists said.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake occurred at 1:01 p.m. with the epicenter 17 kilometers north of the city. Moderately strong ground shaking was measured at Intensity 2, it added.

Phivolcs said the tremor which was tectonic in origin has a depth of one kilometer. Intensity 3 was also felt in Tanjay City and Mabinay.

The agency does not expect any possible damage and aftershocks. Ella Dionisio/DMS