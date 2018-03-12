まにら新聞ウェブ

3月12日のまにら新聞から

Magnitude 3.4 quake jolts Bais City: Phivolcs

［ 85 words｜2018.3.12｜英字 ］

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolted Bais City, Negros Oriental Sunday afternoon, state volcanologists said.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake occurred at 1:01 p.m. with the epicenter 17 kilometers north of the city. Moderately strong ground shaking was measured at Intensity 2, it added.

Phivolcs said the tremor which was tectonic in origin has a depth of one kilometer. Intensity 3 was also felt in Tanjay City and Mabinay.

The agency does not expect any possible damage and aftershocks. Ella Dionisio/DMS