An alleged coddler of the Abu Sayyaf Group was killed by Philippine Marine troops in a firefight in Sulu Saturday morning.

Captain Maria Rowena Dalmacio, director of the Marine Corps public affairs office said at 5:10 am, members from Marine Battalion Landing Team 1 conducted clearing operations in Brgy Tubig Puti, Luuk after receiving a report from a concerned citizen.

The alleged Abu Sayyaf coddler fired at them which resulted in a five-minute encounter.

Government troops identified the alleged coddler as certain Muksidin A Dadil.

They recovered a plastic magazine, ammunitions, bolo, pair combat boots, assorted uniforms, combat rig, two cellphones without sim card; and three ID cards belonging to a certain Rodelyn Kadil and Muksidin Kadil.

Philippine Marine Ready Force-Sulu Commander Col. Armel Tolato thanked the Sulu community for their trust and cooperation with the Marines. DMS