Government troops were able to kill 44 members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), a military spokesman said on Sunday.

In a radio interview, Lieutenant Colonel Gerry Besana, civil military operations officer of the 6th Infantry Division said the number of deaths on the enemy side rose to 44 from 23 since March 8 count.

He added 26 were wounded as firefight in Datu Unsay, Maguindanao continues.

According to Besana, the fighting has affected thousands of families

"We already sent relief goods to the affected families, mostly affected (by firefight) is the children and their studies," he said.

Besana assured the public the military is doing their best to achieve peace in Mindanao. Ella Dionisio/DMS