Fifty-four sachets of suspected shabu, a sachet of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalias, cash amounting to P81, 453, several electronic gadgets and appliances, bladed and pointed weapons and other contrabands were confiscated by the Special Action Force (SAF) in a clearing operation at Medium Security Camp in New Bilibid Prison Thursday.

The seized suspected illegal drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for examination and proper disposition while the cash were given to NBP cashier, a PNP statement said Friday.

The other contrabands were taken into custody by the SAF New Bilibid Prison Facility Security Provisional Battalion personnel.

The clearing operation was the second conducted by SAF.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa ordered one Special Action Force company deployed to the Medium Security Camp due to the spread of illegal activities during the turnover of command of the fourth batch of the personnel last February 6, 2018.

The clearing operation was spearheaded by Senior Superintendent Manuel Abu, chief of the PNP Directorial Staff, with the overall supervision by Special Action Force Director Noli Talino in a joint effort with the elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, PNP Health Service, PDEA, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Bureau of Corrections (BUCOR). DMS